GATE 2019: GOAPS website slows down on last day to apply

The process of filling up the application for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 closes on Friday, September 21. Candidates who want to apply from tomorrow can do so by paying an increased fee. The last date to apply with the increased fee is October 1, 2018.

The application must be submitted online through GOAPS website appsgate.iitm.ac.in by paying the required application fee. All information regarding the application is available on the GOAPS website. GATE 2019 is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras this year.

Meanwhile, the gate website gate.iitm.ac.in and the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website appsgate.iitm.ac.in have become slow. It seems the websites are experiencing huge traffic due to last minute rush to apply by the aspirants.

The admit card will be released on January 4, 2019, for GATE 2019 to be held on February 2, 3, 9,10, The results will be announced on March 16, 2019.

A new paper of statistics has been added in GATE 2019 syllabus. Gate 2019 will be conducted in 24 papers and a candidate can appear only in one paper in any one session.

It is mandatory for students seeking admission or financial assistance to master’s programs and direct doctoral programs in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programs in relevant branches of science, in the institutions supported by the Union ministry of human resource development and other government agencies.

In some colleges and institutions, which admit students without the HRD ministry’s scholarship or assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Many public sector undertakings (PSUs) also use the GATE score in their recruitment process.

These PSUs include Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC),Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India among others.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 16:16 IST