ONGC GATE recruitment 2018: 1,032 vacancies for graduate trainees, apply online at ongcindia.com

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment of graduate trainees at E-1 level in engineering and geo-sciences posts through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. ONGC will be filling 1,032 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Those who have qualified in GATE-2018, held in February, for recruitment to the posts notified in the ONGC advertisement need to apply online for the posts.

Interested candidates can log on to the ONGC website, ongcindia.com, to apply for the post. The last date for submitting the application is by 5: 30 pm on May 3, 2018.

For details on how to apply, the qualifying criteria and the selection procedure, please check the advertisement notification here. Candidates can apply here.