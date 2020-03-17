e-paper
Home / Education / GATE 2020: How to prepare for PSUs and IITs interview round

GATE 2020: How to prepare for PSUs and IITs interview round

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which was the organizing institute of GATE this year, released the results on March 13. Candidates, who wish to study MTech at IITs and aspire to work with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), will have to clear the next round of interview and group discussions.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GATE 2020
GATE 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

GATE 2020: Following the declaration of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 result, qualified candidates have only one obstacle now, the interview round.

Candidates, who wish to study M.Tech at IITs and aspire to work with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), will have to clear the next round of interview and group discussions.

Tips for PSU jobs

Candidates aiming for PSU jobs need to clear an interview, personality test and group discussions.

• Have self- introduction points ready. There are some questions you know that are going to be asked. Sound believable and make sure that your reason behind following a certain path is sure shot. Write down some pointers to remember but do not use cliches like hard worker and team player.

• PSUs look for candidates who can assert their views but not necessarily impose them on others. During group discussions, voice your opinions and back them up with logic but listen to others as well.

How you can ace the IIT interview round

• Several candidates have said that the panellists often ask math problems in the interview. So maths should be a focus area.

• Make sure that the interviewer understands that you are actually aiming for a spot in the masters in technology course and not going to bow out of the course mid- session.

• Professors will ask what about your favourite or strong section. If you said it was electronics, there is no guarantee that questions on computer science will not be asked.

Basic tips for the next rounds

• Body language: Employers mostly look for drive and commitment in candidates. Wearing formals to suit the occasion, greeting people and not trying to be an overachiever is necessary.

• Being assertive: The group discussion round is very crucial for you to prove that you would hold your own amid varied opinions.

• Current affairs: Apart from the engineering syllabus or course- related subjects, make sure that your knowledge about recent happenings is updated. You need to show the interviewers that you care about what is happening in the world.

