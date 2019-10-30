GATE 2020: Registration begins for J-K candidates at gate.iitd.ac.in , here’s how to apply

education

GATE 2020 registration process has started on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for students from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the official notification released by IIT Delhi, the registration will continueu till November 8, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can appply online at, gate.iitd.ac.in. In the meantime, the application correcrtion window is still open for applicants who have applied for the GATE 2020 exam.

This year, IIT Delhi will be conducting the graduate aptitude test in engineering popularly known as GATE 2020. The hall ticket for GATE 2020 exam will be released on January 3, 2020. The GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the GATE 2020 exams.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link to apply for GATE 2020 exams

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the ‘Register Here,’ and provide all the essential information

5.After registration is completed, go back

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

9.Make payment

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 12:54 IST