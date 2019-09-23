GATE 2020 registration process closing tomorrow, here’s how to apply

education

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi is going to conduct the graduate aptitude test in engineering popularly known as GATE in the year 2020. IIT Delhi is the organising institute of GATE 2020.

The online registration process began on September 3, 2019 and the last date to register is tomorrow, September 24. The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

GATE 2020: How to apply online

Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

GATE 2020: Fee details

Candidates filling the application form will have to pay Rs 1500, which will be raised to Rs 2000 post-September 24. Reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 and post-deadline the fee will be hiked to Rs 1250.

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must have a graduation degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree in any relevant science subject.

2. Candidates with backlogs (failed subjects) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination have to upload a copy of any of the mark sheet of the final year issued from the institute where he/she was pursuing their qualifying examination. It has to be noted that the internet downloaded mark-sheet will not be accepted in any circumstances.

3. SC/ST category candidates have to upload a valid official document proof confirming their identity to avail a concession in the application fee.

4. If the candidate is expected to complete its course, he/she has to upload a Certificate from the Head of the Department/Institute or a copy of the mark sheet. This certificate must mandatorily have the signature and seal of the Head of Institute/Department with the current date

GATE 2020: Documents required while filling the application form

1. Personal information: name, date of birth, mobile no, parent’s name, parent’s mobile no, etc.

2. Address for communication, including pin code

3. Eligibility degree details

4. College name and address with PIN code

5. GATE paper (subject)

6. Choice of GATE examination cities

7. Scanned copy of reservation certificate (if applied)

8. Scanned copy disability certificate (if applied)

9. Scanned photograph and signatures

10. Scanned copy of degrees

