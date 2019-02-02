GATE Mechanical Engineering Exam 2019: Analysis and expected cut off

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 kick-started on Saturday for all graduate engineers aiming to get admission for higher studies in IITs/NITs etc. or to secure a PSU job. This year, GATE 2019 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM). The Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam was conducted in the morning slot. In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘Easy to Moderate’. In line with previous year’s trend there were a good number of questions in NAT (Numerical Answer Type) section.

The General aptitude section was easy while the technical section was of moderate difficulty with a few tricky questions. On the technical side, the maths section had about 8 questions (4 questions. were 1 mark and 4 questions. were of 2 marks) and about 47 questions were from the ME branch. The NAT section comprised of about 26 questions (10 questions were 1 mark and 16 questions were 2 marks) which were a bit lengthy and tested the aspirant’s concepts. Manufacturing & Thermodynamics were the subjects with high weightage with application based questions. While Fluid Mechanics was relatively easier with less weightage than expected.

Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 31- 33*. (*May change post session 2).

Below is the GATE 2019 Mechanical Engineering slot 1 subject-wise marks and question distribution:

(The exam analysis shared here is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. Author Dr. Susheel Joshi is SVP (Academic) at Gradeup an exam preparation platform for competitive exams. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 15:38 IST