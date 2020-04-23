GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post extends deadline to apply for 3951 vacancies in UP circle

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:11 IST

India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Savak (GDS) recruitment for Uttar Pradesh circle till May 7. Earlier the deadline was April 22.There are a total of 3951 vacancies of GDS in UP postal circle.

Who can apply?

Aspirants who have passed class 10th exam with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India

Age Limit:

Applicant should be between 18 and 40 years of age as on March 23 i.e, the date of release of notification.

Moreover, the applicant should also have knowledge of the local language of the circle. He should have studied the language at least up to class 10th.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website at appost.in

2. On the homepage, click on the apply online link or click on the direct link here