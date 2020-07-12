e-paper
Girls in Haryana to get passport with graduation degree: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Girls in Haryana to get passport with graduation degree: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the girl students will be provided passports on the completion of their graduation degrees and the entire process would be completed in college.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:57 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Chandigarh
         

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the girl students will be provided passports on the completion of their graduation degrees and the entire process would be completed in college.

“The state government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree”, announced the Haryana CM during a programme “Har Sar Helmet” organised on Saturday to provide learners’ driving licenses and free helmets to about 100 students in Karnal.

He also stated that learner’s licences would be given to students to make them aware of traffic rules.

On this occasion, CM Khattar also distributed helmets to some of the students and added that “such a program is different from the political subject and it would have long term results.”

He further stated that wearing a helmet could reduce the number of fatalities in accidents.

“Around 1,300 accidents take place in the country daily. A majority of the victims without helmet succumb to their injuries. Approximately 13 people die daily in accidents in Haryana,” the Haryana CM added.

“Studies show that if a person drives a vehicle wearing a helmet, there is an 80 per cent chance of survival in the accident.” (ANI)

