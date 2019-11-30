e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Girls should be admitted in all Sainik Schools, demand members in Lok Sabha

Sainik Schools are premier educational institutions with the mission to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy and other officer training academies.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Currently only few Sainik Schools admit girls. (Representational image)
Currently only few Sainik Schools admit girls. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

BJP member Tapir Gao on Friday suggested in Lok Sabha that girls be allowed admission in all Sainik Schools in the country as they are playing an important role in the Indian armed forces.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he said that currently only few Sainik Schools admit girls. He said as women are being inducted in the combat wings of the armed forces, it is necessary that girls are trained to join forces.

Several members cutting across party lines associated themselves with the suggestion of Gao. Sainik Schools are premier educational institutions with the mission to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy and other officer training academies.

V Geetha Viswanatham (YSRCP) demanded that the government remove goods and services tax (GST) on life insurance and health insurance policies. She said that 18 per cent GST is charged on insurance policies which should be removed to encourage people to buy insurance cover for life and health. K Jayakuma (Congress) demanded that reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes be increased as their population has gone up.

He lamented that government is “selling PSUs but has not done anything” to compensate SCs and STs for loss of employment opportunities to them.

tags
top news
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
4 confess to rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Police
4 confess to rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Police
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News