Global recognition for NMC paves way for Indian medical graduates to practise abroad

Indian medical graduates will now be able to practise or pursue post-graduation in countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with the National Medical Commission (NMC) being awarded the coveted World Federation for Medical Education's (WFME) recognition status. According to officials, this will firm up the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, and facilitate academic collaborations and exchanges. (Representational photo)

All 706 existing medical colleges regulated by the NMC will now be WFME accredited, while the new colleges that will be set up in the next 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited, the health ministry said.

"This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students due to our globally-recognised standards," Dr Yogender Malik, a member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC, said.

As part of the recognition, the NMC will get an official award letter and a recognition certificate.

"The WFME accreditation will enhance the quality and standards of medical education in India by aligning them with the global best practices and benchmarks. The accreditation will enable Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," the ministry said.

It will also promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education and foster a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions.

The WFME is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide.

The prestigious recognition is a testament to the NMC's unwavering commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation, Malik said.

"The WFME's recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to the gold standards," he added.

