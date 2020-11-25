e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Government college in Kashmir being upgraded under World Bank funded project

Government college in Kashmir being upgraded under World Bank funded project

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started upgrading the Govt upgrading education infrastructure in South Kashmir under the World Bank funded project at the government degree college at Bijbehara, Anantnag in South Kashmir. The project is being funded by the World Bank.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir)
World Bank
World Bank (REUTERS)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started upgrading the Govt upgrading education infrastructure in South Kashmir under the World Bank funded project at the government degree college at Bijbehara, Anantnag in South Kashmir. The project is being funded by the World Bank.

Construction of 12 additional classroom blocks and two common halls at the degree college started off in full swing by R&B Kashmir at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore and the project is being funded under the World Bank project of (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project).

The construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for the laying of slab on the first floor is underway. Earlier due to a shortage of classrooms, students were facing issues, but after the compaction of these additional classrooms, many problems will find aid.

“JTFRP World bank funded this project for the well being of Kashmiri students. Two common halls and 12 classrooms are being constructed. The project began in November 2019 and should be completed within the next 18 months. A lot of time was wasted due to lockdown and pandemic as we did not have any standard operating procedure. But now the work is steadily progressing. Students difficulties will be minimised,” Shahjehan Ahmad Itoo, Assistant Executive Engineer - R&B, told ANI

The students of the degree college hailed the step taken by the J-K administration.

“We were facing a lot of problems. Classroom addition will help all the students. We’re looking forward to our new and spacious classrooms,” Kafeel Bhat, a student, said.

Although the educational institutions are closed across Kashmir valley, construction work restarted soon after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

top news
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In