Home / Education / Govt defers SSC examination dates till May 3

Govt defers SSC examination dates till May 3

The new dates will be notified on website of the Commission and its regional and sub-regional offices.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The new dates for the SSC examination will be announced after the end of lockdown.
The new dates for the SSC examination will be announced after the end of lockdown.(HT file)
         

With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, the central government has deferred all the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations. The new dates will be announced after the end of lockdown.

The decision on fresh dates for the remaining Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C &amp; D’ Examination 2019 and the Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2018 will be taken after May 3, according to a Ministry of Personnel statement.

The new dates will be notified on website of the Commission and its regional and sub-regional offices. “Annual calendar of examinations, notified by the Commission, will also be reviewed in respect of the schedule of other examinations,” it said.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the SSC, convened to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation. In view of the lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that “dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel, will be reviewed from time to time.”

It was also decided that all SSC officers and staff members will contribute their one day’s salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund).

