Govt will encourage students to take up scientific research, studies: Goa CM

Govt will encourage students to take up scientific research, studies: Goa CM

“Our government will take his legacy ahead and ensure that we encourage students to get involved in science learning and undertake projects that contribute to Goa’s development,” he said

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(ANI file)
         

After inaugurating ‘Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav 2020’ on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted that his government will encourage students to take up study in science and to undertake projects that will contribute to coastal state’s development.

“Our government will take his legacy ahead and ensure that we encourage students to get involved in science learning and undertake projects that contribute to Goa’s development,” he said

The Mahotsav, which was organised at NIO, Dona Paula, coincided with the launching of a book authored by Nitin Gokhale titled ‘Manohar Parrikar, Brilliant Mind, Simple Life’.

Sawant said that former Union Defence Minister and ex-Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar always had faith in science and believed in propagating scientific temperament in the society. “The government will initiate various activities to encourage students in taking up scientific research and studies,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science, Technology and Waste Management Michael Lobo in his address said that Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahostav will enrich and motivate the student’s community and science researchers at larger scale.

He further informed that the Department of Science, Technology and waste Management has formulated various schemes for students and researchers to support organizing science workshops and seminars.

