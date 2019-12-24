GPAT 2020 admit card to be released today at gpat.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:54 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the GPAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the GPAT 2020 admit card at gpat.nta.nic.in.

In its information bulletin NTA has mentioned that the GPAT admit card 2020 will be released on December 24. The NTA GPAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

NTA will declare the GPAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

GPAT stands for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. It is conducted for admission to various M. pharma or its equivalent courses across the country. The 800 participating institutes of GPAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the GPAT Score.

How to download GPAT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download GPAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.