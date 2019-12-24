e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Education / GPAT 2020 admit card to be released today at gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT 2020 admit card to be released today at gpat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the GPAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the GPAT 2020 admit card at gpat.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GPAT admit card 2020
GPAT admit card 2020(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the GPAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the GPAT 2020 admit card at gpat.nta.nic.in.

In its information bulletin NTA has mentioned that the GPAT admit card 2020 will be released on December 24. The NTA GPAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

NTA will declare the GPAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

GPAT stands for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. It is conducted for admission to various M. pharma or its equivalent courses across the country. The 800 participating institutes of GPAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the GPAT Score.  

How to download GPAT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download GPAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
From Mayawati who once wanted CAA withdrawn, some advice to Muslims
From Mayawati who once wanted CAA withdrawn, some advice to Muslims
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News