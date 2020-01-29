e-paper
GPSC Police inspector mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

The commission has scheduled to conduct the Police Inspector main examination on February 8 and 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:04 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GPSC Police inspector mains admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card for Police Inspector’s main examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled to conduct the Police Inspector main examination on February 8 and 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The preliminary examination was held on June 30, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the cal letter/form tab and click on the ‘Main exam call letter’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select the job

5.Key in your credentials and login

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

