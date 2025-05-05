GSEB Gujarat board Class 12 General Stream result declared, 93.07% students pass

GSEB 12th Results 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday declared the Class 12 results for the General stream, with a pass percentage of 93.07% for regular students. The results were also announced for the Vocational stream, Uchchatar Uttar Buniyadi (U.U. Basic) stream, and Sanskrit medium. The board conducted the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations from February 27 to March 17 across 516 centres in the state. Girls recorded a pass rate of 95.06%, while boys stood at 91.18%. Urban students fared slightly better than their rural counterparts, with pass rates of 94.68% and 91.77%, respectively. (PTI/File Photo/Representative)

In the General stream, 3,64,485 regular students had registered, of whom 3,62,506 appeared and 3,37,387 passed. Girls recorded a pass rate of 95.06%, while boys stood at 91.18%. Urban students fared slightly better than their rural counterparts, with pass rates of 94.68% and 91.77%, respectively.

Among repeat candidates in the General stream, 22,710 registered and 21,571 appeared, of which 9,785 passed. This segment recorded a success rate of 45.36%, significantly lower than that of regular students.

The Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) also announced results for both regular and repeat students. Of the 24,107 regular students who registered, 22,897 appeared and 12,746 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.67%. Among GSOS repeaters, 7,878 of 8,317 registered students appeared and 3,369 passed, marking a 42.76% success rate.

In the Vocational stream, which focuses on skill-based education, 45,654 students registered. Of the 44,932 who appeared, 33,145 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73.78%. Girls again performed better, recording a pass rate of 80.69% compared to 68.12% for boys. Interestingly, rural students (75.66%) outperformed those in urban areas (71.85%).

The U.U. Basic stream, based on the Gandhian model of education with an emphasis on self-reliance and vocational learning, saw 3,257 students register, 3,212 appear, and 3,012 pass, leading to a pass percentage of 93.77%. Girls recorded a pass rate of 95.29%, while boys followed with 92.79%.

In the Sanskrit medium stream, which had a limited number of candidates, 252 students appeared for the exam and 240 passed, resulting in a 95.24% pass rate. Girls had a pass percentage of 97.10%, slightly higher than the 94.18% recorded among boys.

District-wise, Ahmedabad had the highest number of examinees, followed by Surat and Vadodara.

Students who did not pass one or more subjects will be eligible for the supplementary examinations, which will be conducted under the “Best of Two” system. This system allows candidates to retain the better score from either the March exam or the supplementary attempt. The schedule for these exams and application details will be released shortly by the board.