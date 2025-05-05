Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: 91.88% students pass MSBSHSE Class 12th, Konkan shines again

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam in Science, Arts and Commerce streams can check their results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 live updates Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: An overall pass percentage of 91.88% has been registered this year. (Representative image/photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Alternatively, results can also be checked at hscresult.mkcl.org.

Here are some highlights of the results this year:

A total of 14,27,085 students have registered (regular) for the exam, of which 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed. An overall pass percentage of 91.88% has been registered this year, which is a drop by 1.49 percentage compared to last year. Konkan division has once again emerged as the highest performing district. A total of 23 thousand 563 students from Konkan appeared for the exam. Of them, 96.74 per cent or 22 thousand 797 students passed. Latur division is at the lowest position, with a pass percentage of 89.46 per cent. Mumbai division has performed better than last year, with a pass percentage of 92.93 per cent. Out of the three lakh 14 thousand 144 students who appeared for the examination from Mumbai, two lakh 91 thousand 955 students passed. In terms of private candidates, a total of 36,133 private candidates registered and 35,697 of them appeared for the HSC exam. Of them, 29,892 or 83.73 per cent have passed.

Meanwhile, apart from the official websites, students can also check their HSC results through DigiLocker result page at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Maharashtra HSC board exam 2025 for the general course started on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025. The exams for the vocational course too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Steps to download

Students can check their results by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.