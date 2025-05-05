Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results declared at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra HSC Result 2025. Maharashtra HSC general course results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams has been announced together. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results declared, link here(HT file)

Candidates can check the MSBSHSE Class 12th results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or at hscresult.mkcl.org.

Apart from the official websites, the appeared students can also check their HSC results through DigiLocker result page at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2025 for the general course started on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025. The exams for the vocational course too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.