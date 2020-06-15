GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020 declared at gseb.org, get direct link to check HSC arts and commerce results

education

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:47 IST

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the GSEB HSC or class 12th Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates

Earlier on May 17, the Gujarat Board had announced the HSC Science exam result. A total of 71.34% students had qualified the GSEB Class 12 science exam. The board on June 9 also declared the Gujarat Board SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.

Here’s the direct link to check the GSEB HSC arts and commerce results 2020.

How to check the results:

Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

On the home page, key in your credentials and login

The GSEB HSC arts and commerce results will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.