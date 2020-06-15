e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020 declared at gseb.org, get direct link to check HSC arts and commerce results

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020 declared at gseb.org, get direct link to check HSC arts and commerce results

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020. (HT File)
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020. (HT File)
         

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the GSEB HSC or class 12th Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates

Earlier on May 17, the Gujarat Board had announced the HSC Science exam result. A total of 71.34% students had qualified the GSEB Class 12 science exam. The board on June 9 also declared the Gujarat Board SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.

Here’s the direct link to check the GSEB HSC arts and commerce results 2020.

How to check the results:

Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

On the home page, key in your credentials and login

The GSEB HSC arts and commerce results will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally over 8.6 lakh, death toll at 43,000
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally over 8.6 lakh, death toll at 43,000
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Petrol and diesel prices hiked for ninth day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices hiked for ninth day in a row
8 week lockdown pushed India’s coronavirus peak to November: Study
8 week lockdown pushed India’s coronavirus peak to November: Study
Man urinates on memorial of cop during far-right protest in London, held
Man urinates on memorial of cop during far-right protest in London, held
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In