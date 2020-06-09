e-paper
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujarat Board 10th result today
Gujarat Board 10th result today(HT File)
         

GSEB SSC Results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today at 8 am on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers.

According to the rules, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall to pass the examination. Those who score E grade will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

Earlier, on May 17, the board had declared the GSEB class 12 science results and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam.

Gujarat Board SSC Results 2020: How to check the results online

1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020

3. Key in your roll number and other log in details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

