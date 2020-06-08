Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared on June 9

education

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:09 IST

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday said that the Gujarat Board 10th (SSC) Result will be declared on June 9 at 8 am.

Students who have appeared in the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by using their roll number.

The date of the scorecard or mark sheet distribution of GSEB SSC students will be announced later on the board’s official website.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘SSC result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the GSEB class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90%.