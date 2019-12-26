Gujarat GSET admit card 2019 out, here’s the direct link to download

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:31 IST

Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) will be conducted on December 29. The Maharaja Sayahurao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the GSET 2019 at its official website gujaratset.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for GSET 2019 can now download their admit cads online at gujaratset.in by logging in using their order number and SBI epay reference ID.

Click here to download GSET admit card 2019.

EXAM PATTERN:

GSET will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks while paper 2 will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks. The exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Paper 1 shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. •

Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

How to download GSET 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of GSET at gujaratset.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Login to download hall ticket’

A new page will open

Key in your order number and SBI epay reference ID.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.