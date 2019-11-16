e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Gujarat High Court issues notice to its own registrar over EWS quota

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued a notice to its registrar in response to a petition claiming that an advertisement for recruitment of civil judges did not mention the 10 per cent EWS quota.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Gujarat HC issued a notice to its registrar over EWS quota. (Representational image)
Gujarat HC issued a notice to its registrar over EWS quota. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued a notice to its registrar in response to a petition claiming that an advertisement for recruitment of civil judges did not mention the 10 per cent EWS quota.

The petition filed by Dilipkumar Savukiya, a lawyer from Surendranagar district, also sought a stay on the recruitment process, but the High Court refused to pass any such order.

Justice N V Anjaria sought a reply from the high court registrar on the petition and adjourned the hearing to January 1, 2020.

The advertisement, inviting applications for the posts of civil judge, was issued by the registrar in September.

Savukiya said he could not apply as there was no mention of 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section that was introduced recently.

If the quota is implemented, candidates in the EWS category will get a relaxation of three years in the age limit, he said.

While the petitioner is 36 years old, the age limit prescribed in the advertisement for the general category is 35 years.

tags
top news
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today
Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
Sonia, Sharad to meet on Sunday over Maharashtra impasse: Report
Sonia, Sharad to meet on Sunday over Maharashtra impasse: Report
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News