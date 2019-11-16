Gujarat High Court issues notice to its own registrar over EWS quota

education

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:21 IST

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued a notice to its registrar in response to a petition claiming that an advertisement for recruitment of civil judges did not mention the 10 per cent EWS quota.

The petition filed by Dilipkumar Savukiya, a lawyer from Surendranagar district, also sought a stay on the recruitment process, but the High Court refused to pass any such order.

Justice N V Anjaria sought a reply from the high court registrar on the petition and adjourned the hearing to January 1, 2020.

The advertisement, inviting applications for the posts of civil judge, was issued by the registrar in September.

Savukiya said he could not apply as there was no mention of 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section that was introduced recently.

If the quota is implemented, candidates in the EWS category will get a relaxation of three years in the age limit, he said.

While the petitioner is 36 years old, the age limit prescribed in the advertisement for the general category is 35 years.