Gujarat postponing final year exams on Centre's directive: State Education Minister

Gujarat postponing final year exams on Centre’s directive: State Education Minister

After attending the cabinet meeting this morning, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that the government had decided to allow state-run varsities to hold the final year exams.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ahmedabad
Representational image.
The Gujarat government on Wednesday rolled back its decision to conduct the final year examinations for various courses under state-run universities within hours of announcing it, in view of a directive issued by the Union HRD ministry asking states to defer all exams.

After attending the cabinet meeting this morning, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that the government had decided to allow state-run varsities to hold the final year exams.

Majority of students are in favour of holding examinations as they want degrees for further studies or to secure jobs, though some are against such move, he had told reporters.

In a social media poll conducted recently by the Gujarat Technological University (GTU), 54,000 students favoured holding of exams while only 900 students opposed the move, he said.

After GTU, other universities will also conduct the final year exams, he said. GTU exams were scheduled to start from July 2.

Chudasama called a press conference in evening to inform that no exam will be conducted for now.

“After my announcement in the morning, the union HRD ministry sent a communication to all states, asking them to postpone all exams till further notice.

“We (state government) have now decided not to hold the final year exams in Gujarat for now,” the education minister said, adding that new schedule for exams will be announced later.

