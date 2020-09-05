Gujarat will be first to implement New Education Policy 2020: CM Vijay Rupani

e-paper
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said his government aims to become the first to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will soon form a task force to create a road map for the same.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Ahmedabad
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
         

Rupani was speaking at an event organised in Gandhinagar to felicitate 44 teachers on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day.

“The new NEP has been translated into Gujarati, and a task force is being formed to make a road map for Gujarat soon,” the chief minister said.

On the basis of this road map, the state will make drastic changes in education, right from primary to secondary and higher education, from KG to PG (kindergarten to post graduation), he said.

“Gujarat should become the first state to implement the education policy. We should move ahead fast to become a role model for creation of India of the future,” Rupani said to the gathering.

Governor Acharya Devvrat as well as the cabinet and state ministers of education, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Vibhavari Dave, and senior officials from the education department were present at the function.

“In the age of industrialisation when people care only about themselves and their careers, it is teachers who, despite being paid low salaries, create a new generation and prepare people to take care of India of the future,” he said.

It is because of the strength of teachers and schools in the state that his government has “reversed the trend” whereby parents are shifting their children from private to government schools, the chief minister said. PTI KA PD ARU ARU

