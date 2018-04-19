Haryana board Class 10th and 12th results: Expected dates and how to check

BSEH 10th and 12th result date: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on May 20, chairperson of the board Jagbir Singh has said.

The Class 10 exams, which started on March 8 and ended on March 30, were taken by 383,499 students. There were 246,462 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2.

In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for the exams and a little more than half or 50.49% of them were declared successful. The pass percentage for Class 12 exam, in which 250,000 -- 119,626 boys and 92,655 girls appeared -- was 64.5% last year.

The education board registered 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were slightly less than last year when the board caught 5,300 students who were caught cheating during the exams.

The Hindustan Times reported how students adopted innovative ways of cheating. A Class 12 Sikh student was caught hiding a Bluetooth device in his turban and a Class 10 student had sneaked a mobile phone inside his hollow cardboard.

The data compiled by the board shows it relieved 108 supervisors of their duties this year over negligence in maintaining discipline at centres. The board also shifted 28 exam centre and reconducted exams at 25 centres due to rampant cheating by students and negligence by officials.

Board chairperson Singh said they received support from several panchayats in villages which prevented students from copying.

Students can check their results here. You can also check your results at the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in