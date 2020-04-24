e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Haryana education minister launches mobile study app for primary school students

Haryana education minister launches mobile study app for primary school students

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday launched the ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application for children in the state’s primary schools to help them study from home during the lockdown period.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Yamunanagar (Haryana)
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday launched the ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application for children in the state’s primary schools to help them study from home during the lockdown period.
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday launched the ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application for children in the state’s primary schools to help them study from home during the lockdown period.(HT file)
         

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday launched the ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application for children in the state’s primary schools to help them study from home during the lockdown period.

After launching the application here, the education minister said the curriculum of Class 5 has been made simple and interesting through cartoons and films.

He said that this app will prove beneficial, especially for the students of Hindi medium schools. Giving details about the ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application, he said that the application has about 500 videos and audios of various concepts.

Mathematics has been explained in a simple manner while a lot of stories and poems are available in Hindi. The education minister said that parents can install this application on their smartphones and sit with their children and show them videos related to the curriculum. Children can continue to study during the lockdown, he said. Children can use worksheets available to practice while their progress is monitored on the app simultaneously, Pal added. He said the education department can also monitor the progress of teachers through this application. Pal also informed that all information like departmental circulars and necessary data can be shared with everyone through ‘Sampark Baithak’ mobile application, if required.

tags
top news
Biggest lesson from Covid-19 is that we need to be self-reliant: PM Modi
Biggest lesson from Covid-19 is that we need to be self-reliant: PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
Franklin Templeton to close 6 India funds: What does it mean for you
Franklin Templeton to close 6 India funds: What does it mean for you
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News