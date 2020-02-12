e-paper
Have no information about convocation of varsity in north Bengal, says Governor Dhankhar

The third annual convocation of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University will be held on Friday.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI file)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, on Wednesday said he has “no information” about the convocation ceremony of a university in northern part of the state though ministers have been invited for the annual programme of the institute.

“Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!” the governor tweeted.

The invitation card for the programme did not have the chancellor’s name.

Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with TMC government over a host of issues, since assuming charge as the governor of the state.

Last year, former governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had attended the second convocation programme of the university.

