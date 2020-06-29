High Court stays 50% reservation for Delhi students in NLU - Delhi

education

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:19 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the move of the Delhi government to introduce 50% reservation at National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) for students who have passed their qualifying exams in the national capital while ordering status quo on the issue.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad, in an interim order, also asked the National Law University (NLU), Delhi to issue fresh admission notification before 2nd July and is also directed to publish it on its website. The main matter would be heard on August 18.

“Status Quo Ante be maintained as on the previous academic year. The horizontal reservation of 50% to Delhi Candidates shall be stayed. All the other issues shall be taken up for hearing on 18th August 2020.

“The University is directed to bring out a fresh admission notification before 2nd July and is also directed to publish the same on its website. A further one week period is given to enable the students to apply afresh who may be interested in applying for the admission process,” the court while pronouncing the judgment.

The court said that a prima facie case was made out to stay the decision. The interim judgment comes while hearing a plea by the students and alumini of NLU Delhi challenging the introduction of 50% horizontal reservation at the University for candidates who have cleared their qualifying examinations from an institute in Delhi.

In their plea filed through advocates Nipun Saxena and Neeraj Kishan Kaul, the petitioners, including one Pia Singh from Rajasthan who wanted to pursue LLM from NLU Delhi, had contended that the move is completely unconstitutional and illogical.

Singh, had contended that she has been adversely affected by rule to provide 50% horizontal reservation to the candidates who have passed their qualifying examination from Delhi. The plea had also claimed that the varsity’s move is also unconstitutional since providing 22% reservation to OBC and 10% reservation to EWS category without increasing the total number is against the mandate of guidelines issued by Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD).

The plea had also contended that in the previous academic year i.e. 2019-20 total seats for LL.M were 70. Out of these seats 15% for SC & 7.5% for ST were vertically reserved and 5% for PWD were horizontally reserved.

A detailed order in the matter is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.