e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand to be opened from December 15

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand to be opened from December 15

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they said.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dehradun
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand, which have been closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year, will open from December 15, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they said.

A committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinet’s nod.

The cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday, the sources said. 

A presentation was also given at the cabinet meeting on how to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. 

Twenty per cent per cent of the state’s total population will be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, including people above 55 years of age and frontline workers who are more at risk of contracting the infection.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building
How the agriculture reforms finally liberate farmers | Opinion
How the agriculture reforms finally liberate farmers | Opinion
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In