Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Education / Himachal Pradesh High Court summons Principal Secretary of Education over bad condition of schools

Himachal Pradesh High Court summons Principal Secretary of Education over bad condition of schools

A division bench of Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua acted by taking suo motu notice of a media report regarding the pathetic condition of government schools in the state.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2019 14:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Shimla
It was reported in a newspaper that the condition of classrooms in 6,116 out of 33,191 primary schools was the worst and required urgent repairs. (Representational image)(Shutterstock)
         

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the Principal Secretary (Education) to be present in the court on January 1 in a matter concerning the deteriorating condition of government schools.

It was reported in a newspaper that the condition of classrooms in 6,116 out of 33,191 primary schools was the worst and required urgent repairs.

Also, 1,088 classrooms out of 5,673 in middle schools required major repairs.

In the high schools, 923 classrooms out of 4,337 required repairs.

