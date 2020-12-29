Himachal Pradesh High Court summons Principal Secretary of Education over bad condition of schools

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 14:34 IST

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the Principal Secretary (Education) to be present in the court on January 1 in a matter concerning the deteriorating condition of government schools.

A division bench of Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua acted by taking suo motu notice of a media report regarding the pathetic condition of government schools in the state.

It was reported in a newspaper that the condition of classrooms in 6,116 out of 33,191 primary schools was the worst and required urgent repairs.

Also, 1,088 classrooms out of 5,673 in middle schools required major repairs.

In the high schools, 923 classrooms out of 4,337 required repairs.