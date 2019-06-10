Hit by 'discrepancies' galore, LNMU exam keeps many students in tizzy

In an unprecedented move, the LN Mithila University (LNMU) administration has advised those students (session 2018-21) to rush at their examination centres along with copies of online admission receipt and printed copy of filled up application form if, in case, they had not been able to download admit card to appear at degree part-I examinations, scheduled to begin from June 10. The admit card was made available for download on LNMU's online portal on June 6.

More than one lakh students are expected to appear at 34 examination centres, situated across four districts of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai respectively.

"Due to indefinite strike launched by non-teaching employees, the discharge of official works had been hampered. Some students couldn't download admit card from LNMU's online portal. Whereas a lot many students reached university office with various complaints related to discrepancies in their admit cards such as wrong photos, different subjects and signatures", read a message by

Such students should be allowed to appear at the examination concerned on the basis of their registration numbers. However, only those examinees, having obtained registration after 2015, will be eligible to appear at the examination. The registration prior to 2014 is not valid.

The examination controller has asked the respective centre superintendents to ensure the compliance of vice chancellor's order to allow students to appear after removing various discrepancies by modifying the necessary details in their admit cards on the basis of available proofs. They were also asked to maintain a separate attendance register of such students.

Meanwhile, many students complained that when they visited LNMU headquarters on Saturday, no officials were present to redress their grievances. A girl student Poonam Kumari said that her subsidiary paper was changed. Another student Soni Gupta said she couldn't download admit card for examination, which will be held in the second seating on June 10. There were others, who claimed that their admit cards were pasted with different photo and also, in some cases, a girl's admit card was swapped with boy's photograph or vice versa. According to president of LNMU student union, Priyanka Kumari, apart from various other discrepancies, in some cases the opted subjects like English were replaced with Persian. Many students failed to download admit card. In many cases, examination centres have been changed, she alleged.

It was a mistake made by LNMU's computer section, quipped an official.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:37 IST