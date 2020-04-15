How ed-tech platforms can prepare you for jobs post coronavirus

education

A challenge can be an opportunity - that’s what the ed-tech platforms are proving to the world. Not just the big players who have been there since the beginning of MOOC, but even the newer platforms have been doing their share to keep education accessible to eager students across the globe.

In the face of one of the most devastating pandemics, employees are facing the very real threat of layoffs as a result of budget cuts. These ed-tech platforms are providing them with ways to learn new skills and technologies that can improve their job prospects in the post COVID-19 world.

While the ed-tech “movement” in 2020 has been inspired by China, more specifically, the Haidian district, which is home to a dozen universities and business firms like Xiaomi and Baidu. While China is one of the most technologically-advanced countries, India is not far behind in terms of online educational platforms.

Who should consider certification courses on ed-tech platforms?

Ed-tech platforms are completely different from the barebones scaffolding of online classes most schools and colleges are offering their students at the moment in a rush. While the professor or teacher struggles to manage a class of 30 during an online class, these ed-tech platforms cater to hundreds or even thousands of interested students across the country or the world, depending upon the courses and their reach.

Almost all ed-tech platforms have certification courses for candidates of all ages and professions. Whether you are fresh out of the mill looking for the second job of your life, or you are taking a break due to the COVID-19 outbreak and thinking about upgrading your career, the correct ed-tech platform will help you explore all the different certifications you can and may obtain by the end of the lockdown period.

Joining an ed-tech course can be beneficial for -

i. General Management professionals

ii. Human Resource (HR) employees

iii. Public Relation (PR) professionals

iv. Client/Account Executives

v. CxOs

vi. Data Engineers/Scientists

vii. AI and ML experts (or aspiring experts)

viii. Teachers/Professors

ix. Code Analysts/Data Administrators

x. IT engineers

The scope of ed-tech is expansive, and even if you are not CxO, the management or engineering professional, you can find at least one certification course that pertains to your career interests on one of the tens of recognized and authentic ed-tech platforms accessible in India.

These certification courses can help professionals acquire new skill sets that will prove to be invaluable in the post COVID-19 ravaged economy. More companies will be looking for management-level professionals with specialized skills that can recover their pandemic struck operations and revenues.

Why is this the perfect time to consider joining a course offered by an ed-tech platform?

Choosing the right ed-tech platform can make all the difference in your career. The right platforms that partner with reputed educational institutes and universities can add value to your curriculum vitae, without requiring you to leave home for any special lectures or webinars.

The most updated ed-tech platforms offer live coaching sessions, discussion forums, dedicated faculty, and online examinations. The authentic certifications that you can earn after completing these courses can open up new doors in your career after the lockdown is over.

These platforms allow their candidates to make informed choices based on the individual’s acquired skills, strengths, interests and weaknesses. These assessments can help you make better choices regarding your career after in-depth analyses of your aptitude, logic and reasons, and abstract questions that can identify your specialized strengths and skills.

How are courses on ed-tech platforms different from online classes?

While most college and universities, and even schools are opting for online or remote teaching, these ed-tech platforms retain their novelty due to the presence of a strong and time-tested infrastructure. The most renowned ed-tech platforms offer career guidance to their clients by helping them find and choose the best-matching courses depending upon their educational qualifications, job descriptions, and interests.

With extensive choices, a current employee or even a student looking for a new job opportunity can choose to explore the world of management, data sciences, neurolinguistic programming, artificial intelligence and machine learning. During the online coursework, they can access the help of domain experts, career advisors and even certified counsellors.

