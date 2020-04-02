How schools are facilitating schooling from home during lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:14 IST

In the wake of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, teachers of various schools have found ways to carry on studies without them or their students being physically present in class.

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School principal Poonam Kochktty said, “It has been four days since we have commenced classes for Class X.”

The school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has informed parents about the modalities of running classes and has shared the study timetable. “Meanwhile, the rest of the teachers are getting trained to conduct online classes for the remaining school which will resume from April 3,” she said.

Videos, PowerPoint presentations and content have been shared with the students. “For those with poor or no internet connectivity, recorded videos of classes conducted are being sent to the children. It is a formidable challenge for teachers who have been thrown into this situation, but they have risen to the occasion remarkably,” Kochktty said.

The parents’ feedback on these classes has been very encouraging, she claimed.

In the backdrop of such challenging situations, Delhi Public School (Shaheed Path) aims at imparting knowledge through a connection especially conducive to the learning needs of students.

“Educators are constantly helping students by sending content, worksheets, videos and solved questions. To make teaching and learning more convenient, teachers are available to clear doubts. Class-wise groups are made where students can post their assignments and queries if any,” said school principal Manju Lakhanpal.

A convenient weekly timetable has been set by coordinators which can help students do their work easily.

Delhi Public School (Gomti Nagar extension) principal Rupam Saluja said that this is a stressful time for children, and teachers decided to keep them stress-free and help them create happy, unforgettable memories.

“Parents, teachers, and students have all been adjusting over the past week after schools across the country closed due to coronavirus threat. We have posted quality content for students on our website and class broadcast groups,” she said.

City Montessori School teachers are working systematically by preparing lesson plans to teach students. “Anand Nagar Campus principal Reena Soti is particular about being a part of online class lectures on the Zoom App. Lessons in English and Mathematics were conducted for Class 10 and Class 8 students in the last two days. Principals are in touch with their teachers through video conferencing on the Zoom App to take stock of the progress made, and to plan further lessons,” said school president Geeta Kingdon.

Principals of other branches too are connecting through e-meetings to discuss strategies, she added.

GD Goenka Public School also started online classes. “Staff is working from home to design lessons and assignments. The work done by students is also being assessed. Focus on not just academics but co-scholastic area as well. Regular appeals are being made to parents, students and staff to follow government advisory,” said chairman Sarvesh Goel.

St Joseph’s College manager Anil Agarwal said that teachers are preparing videos and audios with the help of YouTube and Zoom App and also recording individual videos.

“Teachers are constantly in touch with both students and parents. Some parents have informed us that the children do not have books and copies but we assured them that the notes provided would be sufficient and meanwhile students can study from the material provided and note them in their old notebooks,” said senior school coordinator Neelu Gupta.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (Ignou) Lucknow Regional Centre’s director Manorama Singh said that Ignou has an FM channel, Gyanvani, through which the centre is radio-counselling learners.

“In this live programme, learners are given the opportunity to interact with subject experts and officials of the regional centre through the telephone. In case of any query, learners make calls and experts give the solution to their problems. Health experts are also invited in this programme to make listeners aware about preventive measures related to coronavirus,” Singh said.

IGNOU regional centre programme coordinator (NSS Unit) and assistant regional director Kirti Vikram Singh said that besides the radio channel, they are educating learners through its satellite channel Gyan Darshan.

“We are using our YouTube channel, WhatsApp group, Google classroom etc to educate learners and to resolve their queries and to make them aware regarding preventive measures to counter the threat of coronavirus,” he said.

The volunteers of NSS Unit are making telephone calls on a regular basis to raise awareness among the masses regarding the preventive measures taken by the government related to Covid-19.