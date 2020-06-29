How to pursue a career in android development

education

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:25 IST

There was a time when people would have one landline for the entire house but now almost everybody in the house owns a Smartphone. In this growing era of Smartphones, phone applications have become a part of our daily life. Android is one of the leading Operating systems in the current smartphone generation.

Android has paved the way for the smartphone revolution with a global market share of 72.6% in 2019, according to an industry report. This, in turn, has created a huge demand for android application development worldwide.

There are plenty of use cases for Android applications, for example, consider the banking sector. There was a time when people had to wait in a queue just to withdraw or deposit money or go to an ATM whereas now with the advent of mobile banking and digital payment technology it’s just a finger tap away.

What does an Android Developer do?

Simply defined, Android development is about creating effective, efficient, user-friendly mobile applications and understanding how users interact with it.

The primary objective of an Android App Developer is to plan the architecture, design the user interface and implement the functionalities of an application.

Apart from this Android Developers have to be somewhat trendy when it comes to tech.

In order to make the best apps, Android Developers must stay abreast of the latest mobile technologies.

Current Trends and Future Prospects

The usage of mobile applications is increasing day by day as more businesses are choosing to use mobile applications to provide customers with access to their services.

According to a recent survey,looking into top the Google Play Store statistics 2019-2020, they estimated the number of downloads per day to be 250 million, still a record figure for the market, this industry is growing at a rapid pace and will not stop there.

Android development is not just limited to smartphones but also it has found its way into Television, wearable devices, cars etc. According to a recent survey, Android is leading among the Smart TV operating systems with 40% of the total share. This is a clear indication of where Android is heading.

Getting Trained

For professionals looking for opportunities as an Android Developer, getting trained by an institute that is well versed with the industry standards should be your first major step. Apart from this, there is also a vast pool of resources that are freely available on the internet.

The foundation for any Android Developer is strengthening basic coding knowledge and skills in Data Structures, Object-Oriented concepts. As Android Development is migrating from java to Kotlin, it is important to have knowledge of Kotlin that would land you with better opportunities in the market. An appropriate training program can provide you with much more hands-on exposure.

Opportunities Abound

With the increase of the market share of Android users, the demand for Android applications has increased. As more and more small businesses are shifting to mobile platforms it has indeed created a large number of opportunities. There is a vast scope for Android Development in many of the sectors.

For learners, nowadays it’s been easy for anyone to learn with online courses from any part of the world. There are many options from free YouTube videos to MOOCs to focused bootcamps. If you consider becoming a skilled Android Developer, consider a coding bootcamp which provides end to end intensive training on Android Application Development.

When it comes to hiring, a lot of tech startups are looking for Android Developers. In the year 2019, the highest number of opportunities were for Android Development. While Android has been around for over a decade, and the operating system does seem to have reached some level of maturity, the jobmarket doesn’t appear to be slowing down. There are still many companies out there looking for skilled Android developers.

(The author is Nrupul Dev, Co-Founder & CTO, Masai School. Views expressed are personal)