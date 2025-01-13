How to save time while answering passages in IELTS, other exams

Passages play a crucial role in exams ranging from school boards to high-stakes screening tests, as they often carry significant weight. However, many students and candidates find passages time-consuming due to their length. How to save time while answering passages (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Mastering techniques to save time when attempting passage questions can be very beneficial, as it allows students to dedicate more time to solving critical questions.

IDP, who conducts the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), has shared some tips to save time in attempting passage questions in this exam. These suggestions can be beneficial for both IELTS candidates and other students who attempt exams that have a passage section.

Skim through the passage

Go through the passage quickly to understand the gist. Do not spend too much time reading every sentence in detail, as this can be time-consuming and unnecessary. Focus on headings and subheadings and look for the main points that describe the passage.

Pay attention to the introduction and conclusion

Pay special attention to the start and end of the passage. The author's point of view is often expressed in the introduction and conclusion. If you read these two sections carefully, you will be able to answer most questions correctly. After going through the introduction and conclusion, skim through the body of the passage.

Identify key words

Identifying keywords in the passage will help you understand the concept of the passage. Once you identify these keywords, underline or highlight them when you go through the passage.

Read all questions before you begin answering

Go through the questions before you begin answering. If questions appear in groups, read the group of questions before studying the text. Highlight the key information words in your questions. Since you have already gone through the passage and identified the keywords, it will make it easier to find your answers.

Answer every question

If there is no negative marking, answer every question. If you are running out of time, make an educated guess, and you may get the answer right.

Review your answers and match them with the passage. It will be a good idea to practice attempting different passages to increase your speed, and accuracy and to boost confidence. Prior preparation and time management are absolutely essential.