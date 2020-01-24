e-paper
HP Police Constable result 2019 declared

HP Police Constable result 2019 declared

Himachal Pradesh Police Constable result has been declared on the official website of HP Police.Candidates who had appeared for the written exam that was conducted on December 22 can check their results online at hppolice.gov.in.

Nandini
HP Police Constable result 2019
Candidates whose name is in the merit list will have to appear for the next round i.e., personality test. The details of the date, time and venue for the personality test will be provided soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the update.

After personality test, the selected candidates shall be required to undergo a medical exam.

How to check HP Police Constable exam result 2019:

Visit the official website at hppolice.gov.in

Click on the link that reads HP Police Constable CTS Result 2019

A PDF file will open

Find your name/ roll number in the merit list.

