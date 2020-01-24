HP Police Constable result 2019 declared

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:38 IST

Himachal Pradesh Police Constable result has been declared on the official website of HP Police.Candidates who had appeared for the written exam that was conducted on December 22 can check their results online at hppolice.gov.in.

Candidates whose name is in the merit list will have to appear for the next round i.e., personality test. The details of the date, time and venue for the personality test will be provided soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the update.

After personality test, the selected candidates shall be required to undergo a medical exam.

How to check HP Police Constable exam result 2019:

Visit the official website at hppolice.gov.in

Click on the link that reads HP Police Constable CTS Result 2019

A PDF file will open

Find your name/ roll number in the merit list.