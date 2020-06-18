HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh plus two results shortly at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12th results today. The HPBOSE class 12th results will be available online from 11:30 am onwards. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their intermediate results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org after it is declared. The class 12th examination was conducted from March 4 to 27.Students will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to check their results online. The e-marksheet can be downloaded from the official website for future references. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates about the exam results, pass percentage, topper lists etc. Follow live updates here:

11:20 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Grace marks HPBOSE will provide marks for the cancelled papers on the basis of their highest marks in the four subjects for which exams have been conducted.





11:18 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Some exams were cancelled Due to coronavirus lockown, HPBOSE had to cancel some exams including Computer science (I.P), SQF vocational subjects, Financial Literacy,Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam), Fine arts: graphics, painting, sculpture and applied arts. The board had conducted geography exam on June 8.





11:13 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: New marking scheme This year Himachal Pradesh board will declare results based on new marking scheme. The board will provide grace marks to students in biology, business studies, chemistry and accounts, for some questions.





11:02 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result to be announced at 11:30 am In just half an hour, students will be able to check their HPBOSE 12th results at hpbose.org.





10:58 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Press Conference to start soon HPBOSE will start the press conference soon. Media persons will arrive at the board office.





10:55 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 shortly HPBOSE will announce 12th results 2020. Students who have appeared in the exam will be check their results at hpbose.org





10:48 am IST HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Check pass percent of 2018, 2019 HPBOSE 12th result will be declared soon. Lets look back at previous years’ pass percentages. In the year 2018, the pass percent was 70.18. The pass percentage dipped to 62.01 in the year 2019





10:44 am IST HPBOSE 12th result soon, keep your admit cards handy The result will be declared soon. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. The roll number mentioned in the admit card has to be entered on the official website to check their results.





10:38 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result: Marks of arts toppers in 2019 In the year 2019, Ashmita Sharma had topped the arts stream by scoring 96.4 % marks, while Sakshi Thakur stood second at 96% and Kartikeya Koshal stood third at 95.8%





10:36 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result: Marks of Science toppers in 2019 In the year 2019, Anil Kumar had topped science stream at 98.6%, while Prakriti Thakur, Saanvi Sankhyan and Jeevesh Awasthi stood joint second at 98.2% and Shubhangni came third at 98%.





10:34 am IST HPBOSE Results: Who were commerce toppers in 2019 Priety Birsanta had topped the commerce stream with 98.8% marks, while Ishita Aggarwal stood second at 98.4% and Dikshu Sharma stood third at 97.6%.





10:31 am IST HPBOSE results 2020 soon: Himachal Pradesh board to announce arts, science commerce results soon Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the results of all stream i.e., arts, science and commerce soon. Stay tuned.





10:26 am IST HPBOSE Results: What was the pass percent last year In the year 2019, 95,492 students has appeared for the inter exam out of which 58,949 passed, making a pass percentage of 62.01%. The number of students who have got compartment is 16,102.





10:21 am IST HBOSE 12th Results 2020: Who are eligible to pass Students need to score a minimum of 33% to pass the examination. Those who score 33% or above in the exam are eligible to pass.





10:17 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: 86K students waiting for their result This year, a total of 86,633 candidates took the class 12 exam. Out of these, 43,410 were male students while 42,898 were female students. They will be able to check their results online at hpbose.org





10:11 am IST HPBOSE 12th results 2020: One hour to go In just one hour, HPBSOE will announce the 12th results 2020. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the results at 11 am at hpbose.org





10:06 am IST HPBBOSE: Tanu of Kangra district topped in matric exam with 98.7% Tanu of Kangra district has topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th exam





10:00 am IST HPBOSE: Over 70 thousand students passed matric exam HPBOSE has already declared its class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11.





09:55 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check results online Follow these steps to check HPBOSE 12th result 2020 after it is declared: 1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org 2. On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 link 3. A new page will appear on the display screen 4. Key in your credentials and log in 5. HPBOSE Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen 6. Download the results and take its print out.





09:50 am IST HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result HOBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni is expected to announce the results at 11:30 am. He will hold a press conference to announce the results.



