Home / Education / HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here's direct link to check

HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link to check

HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020: Students who have applied for HPBOSE class 10 revaluation can check their results online at hpbose.org.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020.
HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10th revaluation 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for HPBOSE class 10 revaluation can check their results online at hpbose.org.

The board declared the HPBOSE Class 10 results on June 9, 2020, on its official website. A total of 68.11% students had passed the examination.

The HPBOSE Class 10 Board examinations were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020, across 2,227 exam centres, in which around 1.5 lakh students appeared.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results 2020.

How to check Class 10th revaluation results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab

3. Click on the link that reads, “10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020”

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation results will appear on the display screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

