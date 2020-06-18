HPBOSE Class 12 result: HP Board result out, Girls shine in Arts and Commerce, boys in Science

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:07 IST

HPBOSE Class 12 result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday declared the result of Class 12 exams.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results at hpbose.org

To check the results click on the link for class 12th results. Key in the required details and submit. Take a printout of your results and save it on your computer too.

Girls put up a stellar performance in the arts and commerce streams while boys excelled in the science stream’s merit list in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th exams.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 76.07%, a jump of 14.06% compared to last year’s 62.01%. This is the highest overall percentage in four years.

HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said 86,633 students appeared for the examinations, of which 65,564 passed. A total of 9,391 candidates got a compartment.

HP Board class 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 27. However, some of the papers were cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation was also delayed. Last year’s result was declared on April 18.

GOVT SCHOOLS PERFORM BETTER

A total of 83 students made it to the top 10 merit list of which 65 are girls and only eighteen boys.

Soni said the government schools have fared better this time with a total of 46 students making it to the merit list. Thirty-Seven students of private school figured in the merit list this year.

A total of 79.75% of girls and 72.42% of boys passed the exam.

SCIENCE STARS

Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur, Kullu district topped the science stream by scoring 99.4% marks, followed by Shubham Jaswal of Mount View Public School, Bhanjal, Una at second position with 99.2%.

Tanisha of Government School Pragpur, Kangra bagged the third position by scoring 99% marks.

Of 34 students in the topper’s list in science stream, 18 are girls and 16 boys.

ARTS ACES

In the arts stream, Shruti Kashyap of Government Girls School, Rampur Bushahar, Shimla grabbed the top spot with 98.2% marks. Sushant Chauhan of Government Shamsher Secondary School, Nahan in Sirmaur district is in the second position with 97.8% marks.

Aanchal of Government School, Narag, Sirmaur district and Amritanshu of Modern Public School, Fagu, Shimla stood joint third by scoring 97.2% marks each.

Of the total 26 students who made it to the top-ten list, 24 are girls and only two boys.

COMMERCE CHAMPS

Megha Gupta of Government Girls School, Nahan, Sirmaur topped the commerce stream by scoring 97.6%% marks, followed by Ambika Vikram of SD Senior Secondary School, Solan at the second position with 96.8% marks.

Kanika Sharma of Government School Jhagriani, Hamirpur; Kritika and Anamika of St DR Public School, Gagret, Una; Saloni Joshi of Career Academy School, Nahan, Sirmaur; Simran of Government School, Cheog, Shimla and; Nikita Sharma of Government School, Sarahan, Sirmaur jointly sit at the third position by scoring 96.6% marks each.

Of the 23 students in the merit list, 21 are girls and only two boys.