HPCL HRRL Engineer Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 72 vacancies

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:49 IST

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) has extended the last date to apply for 72 vacancies of engineers, HR, information system, legal and finance departments to May 10.

The online application process had begun from March 20 and the last date to apply was April 24 which has now been extended to May 10. Candidates who have not yet applied for the posts can apply online at hrrl.in.

HRRL Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancy

Engineer: 66

Finance- 02

Human Resources- 02

Information Systems- 01

Legal -01

Educational Qualification

Engineer: Candidates should have 4- years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University .

Finance:Candidates should be qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with 50% marks. Candidates applying for the post should be in possession of CA professional qualification completed in all respects at the time of applying for the post including completion of mandatory Articleship Training required for award of CA qualification.

Human Resources: Applicant should have done two-years full time, Post-graduate Degree in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in HR/Personnel Management from AICTE approved / UGC recognized institute / university.

Information System: 4 years Full time B.E. / B.Tech in the discipline of Electronics / Telecommunications / Electronics & Telecommunications / Computer Science / Information Technology OR Three years full time course in Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) / Masters in Computer Science (MCS) OR Two years full time course in Masters in Business Administrations (MBA) / Masters in Management Studies (MMS) with Information Technology or Systems or Computer Science as specialization.

Any of the above qualification must be from AICTE approved / UGC recognized institute / university. Candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBCNC category should have secured minimum 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters) in qualifying degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate marks of all semesters) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Legal: 3- years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after 12th Standard from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University. Candidates scoring minimum 60% in aggregate of all the semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates (55% for SC, ST & PwBD candidates) in the qualifying degree (as applicable) are only eligible to apply.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online