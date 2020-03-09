e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020 released for prelims at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020 released for prelims at hppsc.hp.gov.in

The commission conducted the HP Forest Service’s Preliminary examination on March 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Monday has released the answer keys & objection link for the HP Forest Service’s Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before March 14, 2020.

The commission conducted the HP Forest Service’s Preliminary examination on March 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before the deadline.

HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020: 

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination held on 08-03-2020”

3.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
For Coronavirus,states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
For Coronavirus,states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Sensex tanks over 2,200 points, Nifty down to 10,400 as coronavirus fear looms
Sensex tanks over 2,200 points, Nifty down to 10,400 as coronavirus fear looms
Bengal man who died in isolation ward of govt hospital didn’t have Covid-19
Bengal man who died in isolation ward of govt hospital didn’t have Covid-19
Coronavirus outbreak causes hand sanitizer shortage on e-retail platforms
Coronavirus outbreak causes hand sanitizer shortage on e-retail platforms
‘Billionaires shouldn’t exist’: Elon Musk slammed for tweet on coronavirus
‘Billionaires shouldn’t exist’: Elon Musk slammed for tweet on coronavirus
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News