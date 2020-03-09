HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020 released for prelims at hppsc.hp.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:20 IST

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Monday has released the answer keys & objection link for the HP Forest Service’s Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before March 14, 2020.

The commission conducted the HP Forest Service’s Preliminary examination on March 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before the deadline.

HPPSC Forest Service answer key 2020:

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination held on 08-03-2020”

3.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and take its print out for future references.