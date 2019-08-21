HPPSC HPAS Prelims revised answer key 2019 out

education

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised answer key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services HPAS preliminary exam 2019 on its official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the HPPSC HPAS exams can check their answer keys on the official website.

HPPSC had conducted the administrative services exam on May 26. A total of 527 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the main examination. HPPSC will conduct the main exam from September 9 to 15, 2019.

According to an official notice, HPPSC will release the admit card for the main exam 10 days prior to the commencement of exam.

