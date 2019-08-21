e-paper
HPPSC HPAS Prelims revised answer key 2019 out

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised answer key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services HPAS preliminary exam 2019 on its official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:14 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPPSC HPAS prelims answer keys out
HPPSC HPAS prelims answer keys out(HT File)
         

Candidates who had appeared for the HPPSC HPAS exams can check their answer keys on the official website.

HPPSC had conducted the administrative services exam on May 26. A total of 527 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the main examination. HPPSC will conduct the main exam from September 9 to 15, 2019.

According to an official notice, HPPSC will release the admit card for the main exam 10 days prior to the commencement of exam.

Here’s the direct link to download HPPSC HPPAS answer keys 2019

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 15:14 IST

