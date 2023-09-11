HPSC PGT answer key 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the HPSC PGT exam answer keys from the official website at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC releases answer keys for PGT Recruitment exam 2023; objections accepted till Sep 13

The PGT Examination for the post of Commerce, Mathematics, Chemistry, Hindi, Physics, English, History, Economics & Biology was held on September 9 and September 10. The candidates have till September 13 to raise objections.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4476 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

HPSC PGT answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Click Here To File Objection Only According To Standard Question Booklet And Answer Key Uploaded By The Commission For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) In The Subjects Of Commerce, Mathematics, Chemistry, Hindi, Physics, English, History, Economics & Biology (Exam Held On 09.09.2023 And 10.09.2023) Upto 13.09.2023”

Key in your log in credentials

Check the answer keys and raise the objection if any

Take the print out for future reference.

