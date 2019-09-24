HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates Symbiosis campus in Noida

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:58 IST

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday inaugurated the campus of Symbiosis International Deemed University in Noida.

Headquartered in Pune, Symbiosis started its off-campus centre at Noida with two schools - Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) and Symbiosis Law School (SLS) in 2010. Both the schools have now moved to the newly built campus in Sector 62, Noida.

“Education is the foundation of any progressive nation and teachers are the powerhouse of the society who mould and shape the future of students to become productive citizens of tomorrow and inculcate positive thinking and cultural ethos in them so that they can be an asset to the society, having both vision and a mission,” Pokhriyal told reporters here.

“Symbiosis University has achieved it by meeting the changing dynamics with regard to imparting quality education, innovation and research,” Pokhriyal added.

Spread over 10 acres, the Wi-Fi enabled campus comprises of well-furnished, spacious classrooms and lecture halls fitted with LCD projectors.

“As of today we have 18,000 foreign students from 85 countries. Symbiosis also means promoting international understanding through quality education and education is the only medium to promote understanding of international culture,” said S.B. Mujumdar, Founder and Chancellor, Symbiosis International Deemed University.

“As an educationist, I value humility, simplicity which can help an individual to make a valuable contribution to society,” he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev was the guest of honour at the event.

“Symbiosis with the inauguration of its third biggest campus aspires to prepare graduates with the power to give social, spiritual, economical, scientific and political leadership,” Ramdev said.

