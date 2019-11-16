e-paper
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches draft ‘Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning’

The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag Declaration on digital learning adopted at TECH 2018.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(HT file)
         

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft “Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning” at a ministerial roundtable in Paris.

The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag Declaration on digital learning adopted at TECH 2018.

The 2018 event was an international conference organised by the UNESCO, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) and the Andhra Pradesh government.

On the occasion of the 40th UNESCO general conference in Paris, the roundtable was jointly organised by the governments of Finland and India, in partnership with UNESCO and MGIEP. The roundtable was on ‘Media and Information Literacy and Games in the Digital World’.

“MGIEP is India’s contribution to transforming the educational landscape globally, with key work areas including digital pedagogies for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) for K-12. “Samsung and MGIEP are working on a research study called MyDream to enhance learning outcomes for middle school students in India and to study how their curriculum stress can be reduced,” MGIEP Director Anantha Duraiappah said.

UNESCO and MGIEP will also deliver 200 hours of course curriculum that is being developed for the Andhra Pradesh government under “Teaching Teachers for Technology” for smart classes being set up at 14 government colleges in the state which offer B.Ed and D.Ed degrees.

