e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD Minister urges students to participate in live sessions on NPTEL

HRD Minister urges students to participate in live sessions on NPTEL

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister asked students to explore the platform to make learning convenient and engaging.

education Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
         

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday urged students to participate in live sessions on National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) which covers various categories such as cutting edge technology, career choices, research areas and many more.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister asked students to explore the platform to make learning convenient and engaging.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. which offers online courses and certification in various topics.

Earlier today, the HRD Minister called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The Minister will be holding a webinar on this, but the date and time of the webinar are yet to be announced. In his previous webinar, the HRD Minister took questions from parents about their wards education which has been affected due to the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s the direct link to NPTEL.

tags
top news
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Irrfan Khan, the commoner Khan who became a star
Irrfan Khan, the commoner Khan who became a star
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News