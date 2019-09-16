HRD Ministry examining IIT’s proposal of Australia- like student loans

education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi has urged the central government to emulate Australia and extend income- contingent loans to the students to cover their tuition fees and seek repayment only after they find employment.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is currently examining the matter, R Subramaniam, Secretary Higher Education in the HRD Ministry confirmed to ANI.

To cover their fees, students in Australia avail of Higher Education Loan Programme (HELP) under which repayment begins after they find employment.

