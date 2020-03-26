e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD ministry offices to remain closed for three-weeks, CBSE to work out revised exam schedule

HRD ministry offices to remain closed for three-weeks, CBSE to work out revised exam schedule

Human Resource Ministry said that the ministry has directed that CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) should work on a revised schedule of examinations.

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (HT file)
         

The Human Resource Ministry has said that all its offices, autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for three weeks in accordance with the communication of Home Ministry regarding lockdown in the wake of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

A ministry release said that all officers and staff will be working from home.

It said that the ministry has directed that CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) should work on a revised schedule of examinations.

Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars, it said.

The release also said that bureau heads and division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.

top news
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
LIVE| MNREGA wage hiked to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182, says FM
LIVE| MNREGA wage hiked to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182, says FM
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News