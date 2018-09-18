HRD ministry suspends Manipur University V-C citing concerns over campus peace

The human resource development (HRD) ministry has suspended Manipur University’s vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey, citing concerns over a volatile law and order situation on the campus in Imphal.

In an order issued on Monday and made public on Tuesday, a copy of which is with HT, the ministry said the President, in his capacity as the Visitor of the university, had put Pandey under suspension until the completion of an enquiry “and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry”.

The V-C was earlier granted one-month leave on the advice of the HRD ministry amid demands for his removal over alleged administrative negligence.The order said the resumption of duties by Pandey on September 1 caused a deterioration in the atmosphere at the university.

The academic activities at the university have been suspended for days as students and teachers have been agitating for Pandey’s removal. He has been blamed by the agitators for failing to make appointments to key posts. The ministry set up an inquiry committee to look into this.

The ministry order said the university was in a state of turmoil . “And whereas, with a view to resolve the impasse created by the agitating students and teachers association, an enquiry committee.. was constituted… the agitation in the university temporarily ended on 22.08.2018 after a period of 85 days and the Manipur university started functioning from 23.09.2018 with professor Pandey proceeding on leave,” reads the order.

Defending himself, Pandey said: “A section of teachers, students and contractors were against me... (and) had unleashed a reign of terror. The Congress and the communists helped them.”

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 22:10 IST